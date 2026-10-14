CHRIS STASSY and Interplanetary Criminal Announce First Collaborative EP, ‘Dangerous’

Photo Credit: CHRIS STASSY / Instagram

CHRIS STASSY and Interplanetary Criminal will release their debut four-track collaborative EP, Dangerous , on 13 November 2026 via Up The Stuss . The project blends Stassy’s groove-driven house and synth work with Interplanetary Criminal’s UK garage and breakbeat rhythms.

The EP features ‘I Just Can’t Get’, ‘Movin’, ‘From The South Coast Mate’ and the title track, ‘Dangerous’. The release will also be available on 12-inch vinyl, with pre-orders listed by independent record retailers ahead of its November release.

The project is CHRIS STASSY’s debut EP on Up The Stuss under his new alias, adopted in August 2026. Since its 2020 inception, his house label has expanded to support a broader community of house artists.

Manchester-based DJ and producer Interplanetary Criminal adds a unique rhythm to the project. Known for leading the UK garage revival with two-step, breakbeat, and bass-driven club tracks, his sound on Dangerous builds on his three-track ATW Records release, Memories.