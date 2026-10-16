JVNA Revisits Her Sonic Origins With New EP ‘Violet Genesis’

JVNA returns to her cinematic melodic bass roots with new EP ‘Violet Genesis’

Multi-instrumentalist JVNA announces the arrival of her new EP, revisiting the emotive elements of bass sound that first defined her artistry. From her 2021 debut album ‘Hope in Chaos’ and 2023 release ‘Play With You’, JVNA has continually evolved her sound. With ‘Violet Genesis’, she returns with refined skills and experience gained throughout her successful career.

Incorporating her years of classical training and studies in film and video game scoring at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music, JVNA’s production excels in the balance of classical influences with dynamic electronic production. Her early anime and video game remixes earned significant online recognition, including half a million views for her interpretation on MapleStory’s ‘Login Theme’ in 24 hours.

Built on ethereal synth textures, soaring melodies and immersive basslines, JVNA’s sound effortlessly blends the grit of electronic music with the melodic atmosphere of film and video game scoring.

Speaking on the EP, she says:

“This EP is me going back to where it all started. When it was still just for the love of it, before all the different eras. There was a sound that was just purely me – hopeful, ethereal, nostalgic. Heavy sound design, melodic bass, cinematic, anime OST and video game score inspired. That’s where JVNA began, and that’s where this album lives. Over the years I’ve explored so many different sides of myself as an artist and I genuinely loved all of it. Every era taught me something, every experiment made me grow. And now I’m at this place where I wanted to pay homage to my original sound but with everything I’ve gained since then. Better songwriting, more mature vocals, stronger production, and a level of intention I didn’t have before. This EP is a revisit into my original sound but with the new skills and techniques I’ve “equipped” to remaster my original sound. It’s cinematic, JRPG video game score inspired, themes about overcoming hardships and love, and a retelling of everything I fell in love with music when I first began this project. At its core this album is deeply nostalgic — not in a looking-backward way, but in a this-is-who-I-am way. It’s me honoring where I started from while showing everything I’ve become <3″

Stream Violet Genesis:

Follow JVNA:

Spotify – Instagram – Twitch – Facebook