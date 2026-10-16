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JVNA Revisits Her Sonic Origins With New EP 'Violet Genesis'
Molella, Walshy Fire, KG Man and Prime Punk Unite on ‘Bam Bidi Bam’

Molella, Walshy Fire, KG Man and Prime Punk Unite on ‘Bam Bidi Bam’

October 16, 2026
byYourEDM Staff
Molella & Walshy Fire & KG Man & Prime Punk - Bam Bidi Bam/Artwork

Italian dance music veteran Molella joins forces with Major Lazer member Walshy Fire, reggae artist KG Man and mainstage EDM producer Prime Punk on their new single ‘Bam Bidi Bam’. Molella is best known internationally for co-writing and producing Gala’s global hit ‘Freed From Desire’, while Walshy Fire has helped bring dancehall influences to international electronic music audiences through his work with Major Lazer and Grammy winning Jamaican artist Koffee.

Released via TV Recordings, Bam Bidi Bam delivers a high energy collision of European dance music and Caribbean-inspired rhythms. Driven by a heavyweight bassline, driving drums and an infectious vocal refrain, the track is designed to ignite dancefloors and festival stages alike, the track brings an electrifying energy, built to keep crowds moving from start to finish. 

Bringing together four distinct musical backgrounds, the collaboration pairs Molella’s classic dance sensibilities and Prime Punk’s modern mainstage production with Walshy Fire’s dancehall influences and KG Man’s raw reggae attitude. The result is an explosive, playful fusion of electronic dance music and Caribbean sounds designed to get crowds moving.

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October 16, 2026
byYourEDM Staff

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