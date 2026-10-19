INNELLEA Taps Into a New Energy With ‘Reckless 69’

German DJ, Producer and live performer INNELLEA has established himself as a force to be reckoned with. Earning international recognition through releases on influential labels including Afterlife, Innervisions and Diynamic. Since emerging in 2016, INNELLEA has developed a wide range of audiovisual projects such as Five Phases and Distorted Youth, pushing the boundaries of electronic performance through his own creative imprint.

‘Reckless 69’ finds INNELLEA revisiting his trance roots with a faster, brighter and more unrestrained sound. Driven by energetic rhythms and uplifting melodies, the track offers a vibrant take on his signature sound without losing its musical identity. The release arrives alongside Reckless: The Movie, a satirical short film that pokes fun at the industry’s obsession with image, clout and staying relevant.

The release follows after a period of reflection for INNELLEA, who earlier this year admitted, “I am stuck”.

After stepping away from performances and social media, he began reassessing his place within the industry. That experience has informed his recent creative direction, allowing him to approach electronic music with renewed perspective and critical humour. With ‘Reckless 69’, INNELLEA reconnects with a sound that shaped his artistry while embracing the freedom to do things differently.

Stream ‘Reckless 69’ on SPOTIFY!





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