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INNELLEA Taps Into a New Energy With ‘Reckless 69’
Above & Beyond Release ‘Nights Like This’ Ahead of UK Warehouse Tour

Above & Beyond Release ‘Nights Like This’ Ahead of UK Warehouse Tour

October 19, 2026
byYourEDM Staff
Photo credits : Amelia Troubridge

Above & Beyond have released their latest single, ‘Nights Like This’, via their own Anjunabeats label formed in 2000, the British electronic trio comprises Jono Grant, Tony McGuinness and Paavo Siljamäki, who also founded Anjunadeep and Anjunachill. With two GRAMMY nominations, a Billboard 200 Top 3 album debut for ‘Common Ground’ and over 25 years in the electronic music scene, the trio have established themselves as leading figures in a global dance scene. 

First debuted during Above & Beyond’s sunrise set at EDC Las Vegas earlier this year. ‘Nights like This’ has since become a staple of their live performances. The track has reached thousands of fans at London’s Silverworks Island and ABGT700 at the Gorge Amphitheatre in September. Its official release arrives ahead of the Anjubabeats UK Warehouse Tour, which brings the trio to Glasgow, Liverpool, Birmingham and Bristol throughout October. 

Throughout their career, Above & Beyond have helped shape the global electronic scene through their emotionally driven productions, expansive live shows and influential record labels. The single follows ‘Bigger Than All Of Us’, their first electronic studio album in seven years, which arrived alongside an extensive run of international performances. The trio remain a prominent force in electronic music. 

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October 19, 2026
byYourEDM Staff

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