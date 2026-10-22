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Sammy Virji Drops Surprise Album ‘Open Late’
Nooriyah Announces Landmark Headline Show at O2 Academy Brixton

Nooriyah Announces Landmark Headline Show at O2 Academy Brixton

October 22, 2026
byYourEDM Staff
Photo Credit: Melanie Lehmann

A remarkable year of international performances has brought Nooriyah to a significant milestone in her career. Recognised as DJ Mag’s Top 100 DJs Future Star in 2024, the DJ and founder of Middle Of Nowhere has gained widespread attention for her distinctive approach to electronic music and cultural representation. With appearances at major festivals including Coachella, Glastonbury and Lowlands, Nooriyah continues to expand her global presence, establishing herself as an exciting voice in contemporary club culture.

Scheduled for April 10, 2027, the upcoming performance at O2 Academy Brixton will mark Nooriyah’s largest headline show to date. The exclusive event promises a specially developed stage production alongside a carefully selected line-up of guest performers, creating an experience tailored specifically for the occasion. As one of the few DJ-led headline events hosted at the renowned South London venue, the show represents an important step in Nooriyah’s growing live career.

Building on the success of her recent international appearances, the Brixton performance reflects Nooriyah’s continued artistic progression and commitment to creating distinctive musical experiences. Through her Middle Of Nowhere platform, she has developed a creative identity centred on connecting diverse musical influences and audiences. 

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October 22, 2026
byYourEDM Staff

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