Mau P Takes ‘Generation Rebrand’ to LA’s BMO Stadium

From his early days performing as Maurice West to becoming one of house music’s most sought after names, Dutch DJ and producer Mau P has undergone a remarkable artistic transformation. His 2022 breakthrough single ‘Drugs From Amsterdam’ has accumulated nearly 273 million streams, propelling him into the international spotlight. Since then, he has secured residencies at Pacha Ibiza and XS Las Vegas, performed at Coachella’s Sahara Tent and sold out two shows at Los Angeles State Historic Park, drawing over 40,000 fans combined.

Taking place at BMO Stadium on January 30, 2027, ‘Generation Rebrand’ will bring Mau P’s evolving musical identity to one of Los Angeles’ major live venues. Presented by Insomniac, the open to close performance will feature his signature house sound alongside unreleased material from his forthcoming debut album. Building on the success of his BADDEST BEHAVIOUR shows, the event introduces an ambitious stadium production, marking another milestone in his live career.

Reflecting his transition from big room beginnings to his current house music sound, ‘Generation Rebrand’ represents the next chapter in Mau P’s artistic evolution. The stadium performance offers fans an opportunity to experience new music through an expansive live production.

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