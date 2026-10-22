Sammy Virji Drops Surprise Album ‘Open Late’

The momentum behind Sammy Virji shows no signs of slowing down as the British DJ and producer continues to bring UK garage to international audiences. Known for his infectious basslines, playful rhythms and dynamic performances, Virji has become a prominent figure in the genre’s resurgence. Following his 2025 album ‘Same Day Cleaning’, his career has reached new heights, including a debut live performance at the iconic Sydney Opera House and an extensive North American tour.

Drawing inspiration from the spontaneity of his performances, Open Late offers an eight track exploration of the atmosphere and unpredictability of club culture. Featuring contributions from Joy Anonymous, Wet and Hans Glader, the album incorporates unexpected key changes, unconventional breakdowns and rhythmic transitions designed to recreate the excitement of Virji’s DJ sets. Arriving as he briefly steps away from his North American tour, the surprise release coincides with his appearances at Amsterdam Dance Event, including a back-to-back performance with Mochakk and his curated event at Gashouder.

Reflecting on the creative direction behind the album, Virji explains:

“The whole idea of the album is that it’s a journey through what it’s like to be at the club when I’m playing. There are certain elements in the records like weird key changes and moments in the breakdowns that are supposed to mimic live moments in my sets.”

With Open Late, Virji translates the atmosphere of his live performances into a studio release, offering listeners a glimpse into the musical experiences shaping his time on the road.



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