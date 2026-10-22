Oliver Huntemann Brings Underground Intensity to ‘Resonanz’ EP

Three decades into his career, Oliver Huntemann continues to leave his mark on the underground techno scene. The Hamburg based DJ and producer has cultivated a reputation for intricate sound design, commanding rhythms and a distinctly darker approach to electronic music. With releases on respected labels including Cocoon Recordings and International Deejay Gigolo Records, alongside his own Senso Sounds imprint, Huntemann’s extensive catalogue reflects his enduring influence on the genre.

Opening the EP, title track ‘Resonanz’ combines commanding bass frequencies, intricate percussion and hypnotic synthesiser patterns, gradually intensifying through its steady rhythmic progression. Maintaining a minimal yet powerful arrangement, the track delivers a brooding atmosphere tailored for peak time dancefloors. ‘No Way Back’ follows with pulsating basslines, shadowy synth textures and persistent rhythms, sustaining the release’s darker energy while introducing its own sense of tension and urgency.

Set for release on October 30, 2026, via Arcane Music, Resonanz highlights Huntemann’s ability to create compelling techno through restraint and precision. Across both productions, he explores the relationship between rhythmic repetition, atmospheric depth and dancefloor intensity, reinforcing the production philosophy that has shaped his longstanding career. The forthcoming EP offers another addition to his extensive catalogue, staying true to the underground sound that continues to define his artistry.



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