Steven Boom Teams Up With Philip Strand and Amanda Collis on New Single “End of the High”

Steven Boom Teams Up With Philip Strand and Amanda Collis on New Single “End of the High”

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Dutch dance-pop artist Steven Boom has teamed up with Swedish vocalist and songwriter Philip Strand and Dutch singer-songwriter Amanda Collis for his new single, ‘End of the High.’ Co-produced with acclaimed Dutch producer Maarten Vorwerk, the upbeat dance-pop track explores the rush of falling in love and the uncertainty of whether that initial spark can survive when summer ends and everyday life resumes.

Through its dual-vocal narrative, the track captures contrasting viewpoints on romance, capturing the shift from a fleeting seasonal romance to a lasting relationship. Merging vibrant dance energy with narrative depth, the piece reflects Boom’s signature melodic direction. The release showcases Philip Strand, who boasts more than 500 million streams on Spotify alongside work with Galantis, JVKE, Cheat Codes, Armin van Buuren, Icona Pop, Nicky Romero, and Lucas & Steve, and Amanda Collis, who has accumulated over 150 million plays and credits with Fedde Le Grand, Cat Dealers, Brennan Heart, Blasterjaxx, and Klaas. Together, their vocal chemistry establishes the single’s captivating two-sided perspective.

The single underscores Boom’s artistic vision: taking an initial musical motif and reshaping it through dynamic partnerships with Vorwerk, featured vocalists, songwriters, and visual directors. Grounded in Dutch club culture, his early DJing roots continue to inform his instinct for uniting audiences through sound. Following a brief hiatus from the industry, his unwavering devotion to dance and pop-driven music inspired a focused return to collaborative production.

Steven Boom explained, “End of the High is about that moment when you meet someone, and everything suddenly feels different,” Boom explains. “You’re caught up in this incredible summer high, but eventually real life starts again, and you have to find out if what you felt was actually real.”

Listen to ‘End of the High’:

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