Swedish House Mafia Celebrate 14 Years of ‘Until Now’

Few names are as closely aligned with the rise of progressive house as Swedish House Mafia. Comprising Axwell, Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso, the Swedish trio helped bring electronic dance music to global prominence through chart topping releases and landmark festival performances. With multiple GRAMMY nominations and a catalogue of internationally recognised anthems, their influence extends beyond the dancefloor. Until Now topped the UK Compilation Chart and became the soundtrack to their farewell One Last Tour, closing a defining chapter before their 2018 reunion.

Bringing together some of the trio’s most celebrated releases, Until Now captures the euphoric energy that defined the early 2010’s EDM era. Featuring iconic tracks including ‘Save the World’, ‘Antidote’, ‘Greyhound’ and ‘Don’t You Worry Child’, the compilation blends soaring synth melodies with powerful basslines and anthemic vocal performances. The album showcases the uplifting progressive house sound that helped bring electronic music to mainstream audiences worldwide.

Fourteen years later, Until Now remains a landmark release in Swedish House Mafia’s discography and a reminder of their lasting influence on dance music. Following their reunion, the trio released their debut studio album Paradise Again in 2022, which introduced a new creative terrain while continuing to headline major international stages. Their timeless anthems continue to resonate with fans, preserving the sound of an era that transformed electronic dance music.

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