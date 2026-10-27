Boris Brejcha Announces Retirement With Final Tour in 2028

After more than two decades behind the decks, Boris Brejcha is preparing to bring his celebrated live career to a close. Recognised for his distinctive Joker inspired mask and self-described High Tech Minimal sound, the German DJ and producer has developed a devoted international following since emerging in 2006. Founder of the Fckng Serious imprint in 2015, Brejcha ranked No. 57 in DJ Mag’s Top 100 DJs 2026 and has performed at major venues and festivals, including Tomorrowland, Alexandra Palace and a back-to-back set with Eric Prydz at the Royal Palace of Brussels.

Announcing the decision through an Instagram video on October 25, Brejcha confirmed that 2027 will mark his final year of festival appearances, followed by an extensive farewell tour in 2028. Titled Last Chapter: Becoming the Joker, the tour will celebrate his career through a series of final performances dedicated to his fans. Brejcha emphasised that his departure is not related to health concerns or a declining passion for music, instead describing the decision as a positive conclusion to an important chapter of his life.

Reflecting on the inspiration behind his retirement, Brejcha shared:

‘My dad always used to say that you should stop when things are at their best. And that’s why I want to let you know that in 2028, I’ll be writing my final chapter’.

He also expressed his gratitude to fans for their continued support, promising to make his final performances a memorable celebration of their journey together. With two years remaining before his retirement, Last Chapter: Becoming the Joker will mark the conclusion of an influential era in electronic music.

Watch Boris Brejcha’s full retirement announcement below:

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