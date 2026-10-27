Creamfields Reveals Massive Runway 2.0 Stage for 2027

One of the UK’s leading electronic music festivals, Creamfields, has revealed plans for a major stage transformation ahead of its 2027 edition. Taking place from August 26–29 at Daresbury Estate in Cheshire, the four day festival continues to expand its production and live entertainment experience. Ranked No. 7 in DJ Mag’s Top 100 Festivals 2026, Creamfields welcomed approximately 80,000 attendees last year and has already confirmed performances from The Prodigy, Hannah Laing, Jamie Jones, Marco Carola, and a special back-to-back-to-back-to-back performance featuring Josh Baker, KETTAMA and Prospa.

Designed by creative studio Lucid Creates, the new Runway 2.0 stage merges elements of the festival’s previous Runway and HALO stages into a single open-air arena. Spanning 60 metres in length and 40 metres in width, the venue will accommodate up to 20,000 festivalgoers, with an emphasis on large scale audiovisual production. Its standout feature consists of three 15-metre diamond-shaped structures fitted with LED screens, creating a 360 degree visual experience through changing perspectives and dynamic projections.

The introduction of Runway 2.0 marks another significant development in Creamfields’ ongoing investment in stage design and festival production. Building on the immersive visual technology introduced through HALO, the new arena aims to deliver a more expansive setting for some of electronic music’s biggest performances. With further lineup announcements expected ahead of August Bank Holiday Weekend 2027, Creamfields is preparing another ambitious edition of its flagship UK festival.

Explore the official Runway 2.0 stage designs here:

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