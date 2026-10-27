‘Happiness Is So Sad’ Earns Swedish House Mafia Chart Milestone

Swedish electronic music trio Swedish House Mafia, comprising Axwell, Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso, have achieved another major chart milestone as their collaboration with Swedish singer-songwriter Lykke Li, ‘Happiness Is So Sad’, reaches No. 1 on Billboard’s Dance Airplay chart dated October 24. The achievement marks the group’s fourth chart topper, following ‘Save the World’ (2011), ‘Don’t You Worry Child’ featuring John Martin (2012–2013), and ‘Wait So Long’ (2025). It also represents Lykke Li’s first No. 1 on a US Billboard chart.

Released on July 30 through the trio’s independent imprint DANSA, ‘Happiness Is So Sad’ brings together Swedish House Mafia’s electronic production and Lykke Li’s distinctive vocal delivery. The collaboration explores the contrast between uplifting dance music and melancholic songwriting, with Li’s emotive vocals providing the track’s central focus. Blending melodic electronic elements with a reflective atmosphere, the single presents a more introspective side of the trio’s sound while maintaining its dancefloor appeal.

The achievement also marks DANSA’s first Billboard Dance Airplay No. 1, adding another milestone to Swedish House Mafia’s independent releases. Arriving shortly after the 14th anniversary of their 2012 compilation album ‘Until Now’, the chart success highlights the trio’s continued presence in electronic music more than a decade after their earliest hits. With ‘Happiness Is So Sad’ becoming their 15th entry on the Dance Airplay chart, Swedish House Mafia continue to build on their legacy while introducing new collaborations to a global audience.



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