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Detroit Techno Pioneer Juan Atkins Passes Away at 64
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Detroit Techno Pioneer Juan Atkins Passes Away at 64

November 2, 2026
byYourEDM Staff
Juan Atkins / Detroit Music Magazine

Born in Detroit, Michigan, in 1962, Juan Atkins was a pioneering figure in electronic music and a founding member of the influential Belleville Three, alongside Derrick May and Kevin Saunderson. His management agency, Greensmith Artists, confirmed his death on November 1, 2026, after he was discovered unresponsive in a hotel room in Mexico City, ahead of a scheduled performance at YuYu Cine Club. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital. A cause of death has not been officially confirmed. Atkins played a defining role in the development of techno, introducing a futuristic electronic sound that would influence generations of DJs and producers.

Atkins began his career in 1980, forming the electronic duo Cybotron with Richard Davis. Combining synthesiser melodies, programmed drum patterns and science-fiction inspired production, the pair released influential tracks including ‘Cosmic Cars’ and ‘Clear’. Following the duo’s split in 1985, Atkins established his Metroplex record label and began releasing music under his Model 500 alias, producing landmark tracks such as ‘No UFO’s’ and ‘The Chase’. His work helped establish the foundations of Detroit techno, while his 1988 track ‘Techno Music’ contributed to the genre’s name. His influence extended beyond electronic music, with ‘Clear’ later sampled in Missy Elliott’s 2005 hit ‘Lose Control’.

Tributes have emerged across the electronic music community, including from longtime friend and fellow Belleville Three member Kevin Saunderson, who remembered Atkins as:

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‘Juan was the originator of Techno, a true visionary who opened the door for so many of us, myself included’.

Throughout his career, Atkins continued to develop his sound through projects including Infiniti and Borderland, his collaboration with Moritz von Oswald, while also reviving Cybotron in 2023. His pioneering approach to electronic production and lasting contribution to dance music established him as one of the most influential figures in techno history.

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November 2, 2026
byYourEDM Staff

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