Phunky London Explores Darker Progressive House Sounds on ‘Void’

Canadian DJ and producer Phunky London, now based in Buenos Aires, Argentina, continues to develop his sound across house, techno and progressive house with his latest single, ‘Void’. Working from his private studio in the city’s Palermo neighbourhood, the producer has collaborated with vocalists from Ireland, the Netherlands and the United States, bringing an international influence to his productions. Released through AndesVault, the single follows his earlier track ‘Angel Fire’ and forms part of a series of releases leading up to his forthcoming EP, ‘Static Void’. The tracks in this project have been mastered by Chris Giuliano at his Los Angeles studio.

Moving away from the cinematic melodies and prominent vocals of ‘Angel Fire’, ‘Void’ introduces a heavier production style built around punchy percussion, driving basslines and darker synthesiser arrangements. Subtle vocal elements sit further within the mix, allowing the instrumental production to take centre stage while maintaining the gradual builds and tension associated with progressive house. Alongside the original six minute version, a shorter Radio Mix offers a more compact arrangement suited to playlists and radio programming. The release has also gained placement across electronic music playlists spanning club focused house, progressive sounds and melodic techno, including EDM Party, Ibiza Progressive Hits and Deep Melodic Electronic.

Reflecting on his relocation to Argentina and the creative direction behind his upcoming releases, Phunky London says:

‘Moving to Argentina was not a spark. It was a change of course. I had time to sit with the steps I had already taken, to reconcile with them, and to look back over what I had left behind. AndesVault is where this next work belongs, including the EP Static Void’.

With ‘Void’, the producer continues to explore a more intense, club oriented direction while building towards the release of ‘Static Void’, a project shaped by personal reflection, musical experimentation and a new creative environment.

Stream ‘Void’ here:

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