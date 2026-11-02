Tiësto Gives ‘The Sign’ a Powerful Trance Makeover

Five time DJ Mag Top 100 DJs winner Tiësto has spent decades shaping electronic dance music, from his early trance productions to his later ventures into house and mainstage sounds. His latest release sees him revisit ‘The Sign’, originally released by Flourish & Wolf Cutt in April 2026 through So Skint. Records. The original combines UK garage influences with atmospheric synthesisers and an uplifting vocal, creating a foundation for Tiësto’s faster-paced interpretation.

Moving away from the original’s garage inspired percussion, Tiësto’s remix introduces a driving 137 BPM rhythm, powerful kicks and soaring trance melodies. The track retains its distinctive vocal refrain while building momentum through layered synths and expansive breakdowns. Before its official release, the remix gained support across the electronic music circuit, with Nicky Romero featuring it on Protocol Radio and Korolova playing it during her set at Amsterdam Music Festival (AMF).

Speaking on episode 037 of his PRISMATIC radio show, Tiësto revealed that the original track’s vocal immediately caught his attention, inspiring him to rework it for his live performances. The release follows his hard techno influenced remix of KUKO’s ‘Voicemail’, further highlighting his renewed exploration of faster electronic styles. For Flourish & Wolf Cutt, the collaboration introduces their UK garage roots to a broader trance audience.

Stream Tiësto’s remix of ‘The Sign’ here :

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