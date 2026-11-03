8Kays and Leghet Unite on Techno Single ‘See You Move’

Known for her genre diverse approach to electronic music, 8Kays has established a sound that moves between melodic house and techno, combining atmospheric melodies with powerful rhythms. Her 2024 debut on Interstellar Recordings, the two track ‘Viking’ EP, gained support from prominent artists including Armin van Buuren, Korolova and YOTTO. Joining her on the new release is Colombian producer Leghet, whose productions have attracted recognition from Massano, Kevin de Vries, ARTBAT and Agents Of Time, with his music featuring in DJ sets at major festivals including Tomorrowland, Ultra Music Festival and Awakenings.

Their collaborative single, ‘See You Move’, brings together melodic textures and driving techno rhythms, built around a recurring vocal refrain and a gritty, prominent bassline. Crisp percussion maintains the track’s momentum, while an atmospheric breakdown introduces a more reflective contrast before the heavier rhythmic elements return. Blending emotional melodies with a darker electronic edge, the production reflects both artists’ individual styles. Ahead of its official release, the track had already received support from KAS, Miss Monique and Kasia, who featured it in their live sets.

Reflecting on the inspiration behind the collaboration, 8Kays explains:

‘See You Move’ is all about that moment when the music takes over. We brought our two musical worlds together to create something hypnotic, emotional and driven by groove. It came together naturally, and we’re really happy to finally share it’.

For Leghet, the release represents an opportunity to collaborate with an artist he has admired for years, bringing together their shared interest in melody, intensity and rhythmic production. ‘See You Move’ marks a new collaboration for both producers on Interstellar Recordings, highlighting their complementary approaches to contemporary melodic techno.

Stream ‘See You Move’ here:

Follow 8Kays:

Instagram – X – Facebook – Resident advisor – Website – Spotify

Follow Leghet:

Instagram – Soundcloud – Beatport – Resident advisor