FISHER and Chris Lake Release Full Under Construction Set

Australian DJ and producer FISHER and British electronic music heavyweight Chris Lake have reunited under their collaborative project, Under Construction, sharing their latest festival performance with fans worldwide. Known for their contributions to modern house and tech house, the duo have brought their partnership to major stages including Coachella and Hollywood Boulevard. Their latest appearance took place at Head Trip, a new electronic music event held in October 2026 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, the same venue that hosts Coachella.

Spanning nearly 90 minutes, the set features a selection of house and electronic music from both artists’ catalogues, alongside productions by Marlon Hoffstadt, CamelPhat, Skrillex and Fred again... Blending driving basslines, rhythmic percussion and energetic transitions, the performance showcases the duo’s collaborative approach to DJing. Among the highlights is FISHER’s 2024 rework of Bob Sinclar’s ‘World, Hold On’, adding a familiar dancefloor favourite to the tracklist. The recording captures the atmosphere of their Head Trip appearance, offering listeners the opportunity to revisit the full performance.

The release joins a growing collection of Head Trip festival sets available on Apple Music, including performances from Swedish House Mafia, Ben Sterling, Seth Troxler, Four Tet and Peggy Gou. The platform continues to expand its electronic music offerings, with upcoming livestreams from Manchester’s The Warehouse Project celebrating the venue’s 20th anniversary. For FISHER and Chris Lake, the release marks another milestone for Under Construction, bringing their live collaboration to audiences beyond the festival stage.



Stream Under Construction set here:

Follow FISHER:

Instagram – TikTok – X – Resident advisor – Facebook – Spotify

Follow Chris Lake:

Instagram – TikTok – X – Facebook – Spotify – Website