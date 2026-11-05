David Guetta Announces ‘The Monolith’ Show in Mexico City

GRAMMY winning DJ and producer David Guetta continues to push the boundaries of electronic music performances, announcing the arrival of his acclaimed The Monolith concept in Mexico City. With a career spanning more than two decades, the French electronic music icon has become one of the industry’s most recognisable figures, known for global hits including ‘Titanium’, ‘When Love Takes Over’ and ‘I’m Good (Blue)’. His performances have taken him to major festivals and venues worldwide, including Tomorrowland, Ultra Music Festival and Ushuaïa Ibiza. The upcoming Mexico City show marks another international destination for his evolving live production.

Designed to transform the traditional DJ performance into an immersive audiovisual experience, The Monolith combines towering stage structures, elaborate lighting arrangements and grand digital visuals with Guetta’s electronic music catalogue. The production creates a striking visual environment, incorporating synchronised effects and cinematic imagery to complement the striking music. Having previously presented the concept at major international venues, including Paris’ Stade de France, Guetta is now preparing to introduce the immersive experience to Mexican audiences. The announcement was teased on social media through imagery featuring Mexico City’s Ángel de la Independencia monument, signalling the project’s upcoming arrival in the capital.

The announcement reflects Guetta’s continued expansion of his live performances, bringing increasingly elaborate stage productions to audiences worldwide. Mexico City, recognised for its thriving electronic music community and international dance music events, provides a new setting for the innovative concept. While the show has been confirmed for 2027, further information regarding the exact date, venue, ticket availability and supporting artists has yet to be announced. Fans can expect additional details as preparations for the event progress.

Watch ‘The Monolith’ announcement here:

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