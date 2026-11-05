Sónar 2027 Reveals Powerhouse Lineup and Exciting New Direction

One of Europe’s leading electronic music festivals, Sónar, has announced the first wave of artists for its 2027 edition, marking a new innovative direction for the Barcelona based event. Renowned for its combination of electronic music, experimental art and digital pioneering ideas, the festival continues to attract international talent across multiple genres. Leading the announcement is techno pioneer Carl Cox, returning to Sónar for the first time in approximately 20 years. He joins an impressive lineup featuring Peggy Gou, KI/KI, Job Jobse, Romy and Honey Dijon, who will bring her Sinister party concept to the festival.

Beyond its electronic music programming, Sónar 2027 will feature a diverse selection of live performances, including Bonobo, Jessie Ware, Yung Lean, Tokischa, Goldie and Cornelius. The first announcement also includes Busy P B2B Girl Ultra, Donato Dozzy & Batu, Aurora Halal and Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, highlighting the festival’s continued commitment to both established and emerging talent. Alongside the lineup, organisers have confirmed that Sónar by Day will return to central Barcelona, reconnecting the daytime programme with the city’s urban environment and the festival’s original identity.

The relocation forms part of a broader effort to reconnect Sónar with its creative foundations, placing revitalising emphasis on musical discovery, cultural experimentation and the relationship between electronic music and technology. By combining influential techno figures with contemporary pop, alternative and experimental artists, the 2027 edition aims to reflect the diversity that has defined the festival for decades. With 30 artists confirmed and further announcements expected, Sónar 2027 is beginning to take shape as a significant chapter in the festival’s cultural evolution.

Watch Sónar’s official 2027 lineup here:

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