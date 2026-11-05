James Hype Announces Ambitious 1,000 Track DJ Challenge

Liverpool born DJ and producer James Hype has established himself as a prominent figure in electronic dance music, recognised for his technical mixing abilities and energetic live performances. Ranked No. 51 in DJ Mag’s Top 100 DJs 2026, Hype has built an international following through his intricate transitions, creative use of multiple decks and house music productions. His recent releases include ‘Waterfalls’ featuring Sam Harper and Bobby Harvey, alongside ‘Don’t Wake Me Up’ and his collaboration with Camisra, ‘Let Me Show You’. Now, the producer is preparing to push his technical abilities further with an ambitious new performance concept titled Project 1000.

Scheduled for December 2026, Project 1000 will challenge Hype to mix 1,000 individual tracks within a two hour set, requiring an average transition approximately every seven seconds. The performance will feature an extensive setup of 16 CDJs and four mixers, a significant expansion from the four deck configuration he has traditionally used. Hype first teased the elaborate equipment arrangement on TikTok last month, generating anticipation around the unusual concept. Rather than focusing on a conventional DJ performance, the project aims to showcase rapid mixing techniques while celebrating influential dance music releases from across different eras.

Announcing the challenge on Instagram, James Hype shared:

‘In December 2026, I’m attempting something I think is impossible’.

He explained that his typical two hour performances feature approximately 50 to 60 tracks, making the proposed 1,000-track set a considerable departure from his usual approach. Describing the project as ‘a love letter to all the dance music tracks that I’ve loved through history’, Hype hopes to revisit the music that has influenced his career while testing the limits of live DJ mixing. With Project 1000, the British producer is preparing one of his most technically demanding performances to date.

Watch Project 1000 announcement here:

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