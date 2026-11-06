Martin Garrix Announces 10-City India Tour for March 2027

International electronic music superstar Martin Garrix has announced his return to India with a series of performances spanning ten cities in less than two weeks. The STMPD RCRDS founder has maintained a strong connection with Indian audiences throughout his career, having headlined Sunburn Festival in 2017 before embarking on a nine show tour across eight cities in 2023. His relationship with the country’s music scene also extends into his productions, including his collaboration with Indian vocalist Arijit Singh on ‘Angels For Each Other’. The upcoming tour follows the scheduled release of his album ‘MARTY’ on 5 March 2027, which reportedly features collaborations with U2, Ed Sheeran, Madonna and Aitana.

Presented by Sunburn Arena, the tour begins in Ahmedabad on 10 March, followed by performances in Bhubaneswar (12 March), Chennai (13 March) and Bengaluru (14 March). Garrix will then travel to Shillong (16 March), Kolkata (17 March), Hyderabad (19 March) and Delhi NCR (20 March), before concluding with shows in Mumbai at MMRDA Ground (21 March) and Pune (22 March). Scheduled around Holi, the nationwide tour will bring Garrix’s adrenaline fueled performances to audiences across India, marking one of his most extensive runs in the country to date.

Reflecting on the announcement, Garrix expressed his excitement about returning, sharing:

‘India has been such a special part of my journey’.

Having performed in the country for more than a decade, the Dutch producer continues to recognise India as an important part of his international touring history. Sunburn CEO Karan Singh also welcomed the announcement, describing the Holi period as an ideal opportunity to continue their longstanding relationship. With the upcoming release of ‘MARTY’ and ten performances scheduled throughout March, Garrix is preparing for another significant chapter in his connection with Indian fans.

Catch Martin Garrix’s official India tour announcement here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martin Garrix (@martingarrix)

Follow Martin Garrix:

Instagram – TikTok – X – Facebook – Website – Soundcloud – YouTube – Spotify