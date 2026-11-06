Tomorrowland Brasil 2027 Unveils Massive Lineup Featuring Over 100 Artists

One of the world’s most celebrated electronic music festivals, Tomorrowland Brasil, is preparing for another three day edition featuring an extensive selection of international talent. Known for its elaborate stage designs, immersive production and diverse electronic music programming, the festival continues to attract audiences from across the globe. Leading the 2027 announcement are Alok, The Chainsmokers, FISHER, Sara Landry, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Axwell and Steve Aoki, alongside Timmy Trumpet, Alan Walker, Miss Monique and Lost Frequencies. The event will also welcome a strong representation of Brazilian talent, including Dubdogz, Cat Dealers, Liu and Vegas.

Spanning multiple electronic music genres, the lineup brings together house, techno, hard techno, trance and bass music across the festival’s three day programme. Additional performances include 999999999, Agents of Time, Enrico Sangiuliano, Maddix, Pendulum, MORTEN and Krewella, alongside collaborative sets from DJ Gigola B2B HAAi and Carola B2B LP Giobbi. Brazilian artists Malive, Camila Jun, Bruna Strait and Aline Rocha B2B Ratier will also join the programme. Making its Tomorrowland Brasil debut, the Symphony of Unity orchestra will perform daily, introducing orchestral interpretations of electronic music to the festival experience.

The 2027 edition will mark the final chapter of Tomorrowland’s Consciencia theme, a creative concept inspired by six fundamental human emotions: wonder, love, anger, joy, desire and sadness. Through intricate stage architecture, artistic storytelling and audiovisual production, the festival will bring the theme to life for one final edition. With more than 100 artists confirmed and the introduction of Symphony of Unity, Tomorrowland Brasil continues to expand its musical offerings while celebrating the country’s thriving electronic music scene.

Explore the full Tomorrowland Brasil 2027 Lineup here:

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