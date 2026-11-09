Amnesia Ibiza Sells Out €14,000 Lifetime VIP Memberships

One of Ibiza’s most influential nightlife destinations, Amnesia Ibiza, has officially sold out its €14,000 lifetime VIP memberships, introduced to commemorate the venue’s 50th anniversary. Since opening in 1976, the legendary superclub has played an integral role in shaping Ibiza’s electronic music culture, hosting generations of internationally recognised DJs and clubbing events. Its milestone 2026 season featured the return of its signature Pyramid party, alongside residencies from Glitterbox and RESISTANCE, and a special Ibiza debut from electronic music pioneer Jean-Michel Jarre. The limited-edition memberships offered a rare opportunity for dedicated clubgoers to secure permanent access to the venue.

Priced at €14,000, each Gold VIP Medallion included a 9-carat solid gold necklace featuring Amnesia’s recognisable pyramid emblem, complete with an embedded RFID chip for entry. Membership holders receive lifetime admission with one guest to every event, along with two complimentary drinks per person during the summer season. Additional privileges include a dedicated VIP entrance, private concierge services and access to exclusive tables. Selected events also provide opportunities to enter the DJ booth, although this requires a separate wristband and is subject to capacity restrictions. The final medallions were purchased following the conclusion of the club’s anniversary season, with the original membership listing subsequently disappearing from its official website.

The sell-out marks another milestone in Amnesia Ibiza’s anniversary celebrations, which extended beyond the club’s summer programme. In September, the venue released ‘50 Years Dancing’, a 50-track compilation celebrating influential records from Ibiza’s musical history. Amnesia also collaborated with Loop Earplugs on a limited-edition collection featuring its signature yellow colour scheme. With all lifetime memberships now claimed, the Gold VIP Medallion initiative stands as a distinctive addition to the club’s 50-year legacy, reflecting its enduring position within international electronic music culture.

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