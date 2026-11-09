Boris Brejcha Releases Emotional ‘Cello Tears’ Featuring Sascha Kid

Renowned for pioneering his distinctive High Tech Minimal sound, Boris Brejcha has released his latest single, ‘Cello Tears’, featuring Sascha Kid. Since emerging in 2006, the German electronic music producer has established an international reputation through his intricate productions, signature Joker mask presence and commanding live performances. His career highlights include appearances at Coachella’s Sahara Stage, Red Rocks Amphitheatre and a performance alongside the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra. The new release arrives following Brejcha’s announcement that 2028 will mark his final year as a performing artist, signalling the beginning of a significant farewell period in his career.

Blending classical instrumentation with electronic production, ‘Cello Tears’ opens with an expressive cello passage performed by Sascha Kid, introducing a melancholic atmosphere before transitioning into Brejcha’s signature sound. The composition gradually develops through driving basslines, layered synthesizers and rhythmic percussion, creating a contrast between the delicate string arrangement and the intensity of his High Tech Minimal production. Already familiar to audiences across North America, South America and Europe, the track has featured regularly in his recent performances, including its appearance as the opening track of his Tomorrowland 2026 set.

The release follows Brejcha’s retirement announcement on 24 October 2026, when he confirmed plans to conclude his performing career after more than two decades. Reflecting on his relationship with fans, he shared:

‘You have given me so much strength, and that’s why I want to give just as much strength back to you when we celebrate together one last time in 2028’.

The producer is expected to make his final festival appearances in 2027, before embarking on his farewell headline tour, Last Chapter: Becoming the Joker Tour 2028. With additional tour details still to be revealed, ‘Cello Tears’ introduces an emotional beginning to the closing stages of his musical journey.

Listen to ‘Cello Tears’ here:

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