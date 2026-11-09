Carl Cox Reimagines ‘Beauty In Us’ With UNVRS Rework

A leading force in electronic music for more than three decades, Carl Cox has built an influential career through his contributions to house and techno, alongside appearances at renowned festivals such as Tomorrowland and Ultra Music Festival. His longstanding relationship with Ibiza continues through his weekly Sunday residency at UNVRS, which also provides the inspiration behind the title of his latest rework. The release revisits ‘Beauty In Us’, a collaboration between British vocalist Robbie Williams and Ukrainian electronic music producer Miss Monique, celebrated for her progressive and melodic house sound. Initially released through Cr2 Records in September 2026, the original brought together Williams’ unmistakable vocal delivery and Miss Monique’s atmospheric production style.

For the UNVRS Rework, Cox reshapes the original composition into a more commanding club arrangement, placing greater emphasis on its rhythmic foundation while preserving the melodic character of the track. The reinterpretation introduces a more pronounced sense of movement and intensity, offering an alternative take on the vocal guided production. ‘Beauty In Us’ had already attracted widespread attention ahead of its release, making its debut as the closing track of Miss Monique’s Tomorrowland 2026 Main Stage performance. The collaboration subsequently reached another milestone at UNVRS Ibiza, where Robbie Williams made a surprise appearance alongside Miss Monique for their first joint live performance.

Celebrating the release on Instagram, Carl Cox expressed his excitement, stating:

‘I’ve been looking forward to sharing this one with you all, and now it’s finally yours! Turn it up loud. Oh yes, oh yes!’.

The remix arrives amid a productive period for the techno pioneer, following the introduction of his FREQUENCY eyewear collection and his ongoing performances at UNVRS. Miss Monique has also continued to strengthen her global presence, recently staging her biggest solo performance to date in Buenos Aires. Bringing together the distinct musical identities of three established artists, the UNVRS Rework adds another dimension to the original collaboration.

Listen to ‘Beauty In Us’ here:

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