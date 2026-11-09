Boys Noize Returns With First Album in Five Years, ‘7LLVSION’

German DJ, producer and songwriter Boys Noize, born Alex Ridha, has unveiled his latest studio album, ‘7LLVSION’, marking his first solo full-length release in five years. Recognised for his experimental approach to electronic music, Ridha has developed a distinctive sound spanning electro, techno, acid house and industrial influences. Released through his ONES and ZEROS label, the 12 track project follows a remarkable period in his career, including joining Nine Inch Nails on their Peel It Back tour, contributing to the TRON: Ares soundtrack and introducing Nine Inch Noize alongside Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross at Coachella. The album also arrives with an official music video for ‘Ycore’, featuring vocalist Mayah Alkhateri.

Showcasing a broad spectrum of electronic styles, ‘7LLVSION’ moves between distorted synthesizers, intricate bass sequences, industrial textures and unconventional rhythmic arrangements. Opening track ‘Illusion’ introduces processed vocoder vocals and detuned oscillators at 140 BPM, while ‘1+1+1’ features Dutch artist ZEP over a pulsing, sequenced bassline. The collaboration ‘Nächstenliebe’ with Brutalismus 3000 incorporates aggressive arpeggiated synth patterns, contrasting with the blues inspired shuffle of ‘Take Me Out’. Further contributions include Adame DJ on ‘Baile DF’, Locked Club on ‘Wake Me Up’ and Abra alongside Safety Trance on ‘I Need Luv’. Meanwhile, ‘Ycore’ combines Mayah Alkhateri’s Arabic vocals with coldwave bass, atmospheric guitar layers and melancholic synth arrangements at 150 BPM.

Discussing his approach to the album’s track selection, Ridha explained that he “should be able to play every song on the album in a live set without question”. This emphasis on performance carries into his upcoming international schedule, with appearances at Together Festival in Bangkok, Berghain in Berlin on 18 December, several Australian festivals over New Year and Lollapalooza Argentina, Chile and Brazil in March. Bringing together artists from across Europe, South America and beyond, ‘7LLVSION’ reflects Boys Noize’s continued exploration of contrasting musical styles while maintaining the energetic production that has shaped his career.

Listen to ‘7LLVSION’ here:

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