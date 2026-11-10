Sir Ivan’s ‘Love Is The Piece’ Gains New Energy With Cheat Codes

Sir Ivan, a Top 10 Billboard and Music Week recording artist, philanthropist and peace advocate, continues to combine his passion for electronic music with his commitment to promoting peace and compassion. Known for his Peaceman persona, the artist has built a career around reinterpreting influential peace anthems and producing original music that carries an uplifting message. His catalogue includes collaborations with renowned producers such as Paul Oakenfold and Markus Schulz, alongside Jeff Timmons of 98 Degrees, who produced the original version of ‘Love Is The Piece’. Building on this musical foundation, Sir Ivan has released ‘Love Is The Piece (Cheat Codes Remix)’ through his Peaceman Music label, introducing a fresh Dance Pop interpretation of his original composition.

The latest remix brings a lively electronic arrangement to Sir Ivan’s message of peace, pairing warm piano chords with upbeat synthesizer melodies and crisp percussion. A steady rhythm establishes the track’s foundation, while layered electronic textures and catchy vocal hooks create an energetic, uplifting atmosphere. The recurring lyric, ‘love is the piece we need for peace’, remains at the heart of the production, reinforcing the sentiment behind Sir Ivan’s songwriting. Through their distinctive crossover sound, Cheat Codes introduce a contemporary pop influence without compromising the original’s central theme, transforming the track into an accessible release suited to both radio audiences and dancefloors.

First released in January 2026, ‘Love Is The Piece’ has since developed into an expanding remix project, with Sir Ivan inviting established electronic music producers to explore the composition through their individual styles. Previous interpretations from Alex M.O.R.P.H., Giuseppe D. and Dannic have introduced different musical perspectives, while the latest contribution from Cheat Codes extends the project’s stylistic range. The ongoing campaign reflects Sir Ivan’s dedication to using music as a platform for connection and understanding, allowing his message to reach listeners across different electronic genres. With each new interpretation, he continues to strengthen the relationship between his artistic expression and his wider philanthropic mission.

Listen to ‘Love Is The Piece’ (Cheat Codes Remix) here:

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