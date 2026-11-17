Dutch DJ and producer Afrojack has teamed up with fellow Dutch electronic music artist Bart B More for their latest single, ‘Nothing But This’, released via Layton Giordani’s MADMINDS imprint. Known for his influence on the international dance music scene, Afrojack has built a career spanning festival mainstages and underground club productions, while Bart B More has established himself through his distinctive approach to Dutch house and electro. Founded in 2025, MADMINDS was introduced by Giordani as a platform for electronic music that moves beyond conventional genre boundaries. The label has since welcomed releases from established artists including Tiga, Patrick Topping and Nicole Moudaber, further developing its presence within the underground electronic music scene.

‘Nothing But This’ brings together the producers’ shared foundations in Dutch house and electro, delivering a stripped back production driven by a steady four on the floor rhythm and commanding basslines. Hypnotic electronic textures develop throughout the arrangement, creating a groove that prioritises rhythmic intensity over elaborate melodic elements. Combining Afrojack’s polished production techniques with Bart B More’s raw electro influences, the collaboration explores a more minimal, club-oriented direction. Its balance of driving percussion and evolving sonic layers creates a sound suited to both intimate underground venues and larger festival environments.

The release follows an active year for Afrojack, who has continued exploring underground electronic music through several notable collaborations. His 2026 catalogue includes ‘Control’ with Lucas & Steve on Chris Lake’s Black Book Records, ‘Monopoly Man’ via Loco Dice’s Desolat, and ‘Secret Moves’ on Jamie Jones’ Hot Creations. Performing under his house and techno alias Kapuchon, he also collaborated with Miss Monique and GLZ on ‘Hot Sauce’, which reached No. 1 on Beatport’s Melodic House & Techno chart. Alongside these releases, Afrojack has maintained an extensive touring schedule, performing at Amsterdam Dance Event, EDC Orlando and Ultra Mexico, while taking his CONTROL North American Tour across major cities including Montreal, Chicago and Washington, D.C. With ‘Nothing But This’, Afrojack and Bart B More continue their exploration of underground dance music through a collaboration rooted in their Dutch electronic music heritage.

Listen to ‘Nothing But This’ here:

Follow Afrojack:

Instagram – TikTok – X – Facebook – YouTube – Spotify – Soundcloud

Follow Bart B More:

Instagram – X – Facebook – Youtube – Spotify – Soundcloud – Resident Advisor