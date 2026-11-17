Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has confirmed that tickets for its 2027 edition have completely sold out, nearly five months ahead of its return to the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. General ticket sales opened on 13 November at 12 p.m. PT, with Weekend 1 passes reportedly selling out in approximately 20 minutes. Three day general admission passes were priced at $779, while VIP packages exceeded $1,300. The festival announced the sellout through its official Instagram account, following significant demand sparked by its recent lineup reveal. Scheduled across 9–11 April and 16–18 April 2027, the upcoming edition will welcome an extensive selection of international artists spanning electronic music, pop, rock and hip-hop.

The 2027 lineup features headline performances from Dua Lipa, Tame Impala and SZA, alongside an impressive selection of electronic music talent. Dance music fans can look forward to performances from Dom Dolla, Four Tet, Peggy Gou, Tiësto and Martin Garrix, bringing together a broad spectrum of house, techno and festival grounding electronic sounds. The announcement also includes an intriguing appearance from French electronic duo Justice, alongside legendary producer Giorgio Moroder, who will take to the Coachella stage at 86 years old. Meanwhile, Madonna is set to return to the festival’s dance tent, with Daddy Yankee also preparing a special performance. The combination of influential electronic music figures and contemporary chart topping artists has contributed to the considerable excitement surrounding next year’s event.

With passes no longer available through the initial sale, Coachella has introduced an official waitlist and verified resale platform for fans still hoping to attend. Those joining the waitlist can register with a refundable deposit, allowing them to secure tickets automatically should additional passes become available. The festival is encouraging prospective attendees to use its authorised resale service to avoid fraudulent listings and unauthorised sellers. Following one of its fastest reported ticket sellouts, Coachella 2027 is preparing for another highly anticipated edition in the California desert, bringing together established music icons and leading names from the global electronic music scene.

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