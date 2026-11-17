AT&T Playoff Playlist Live has announced an impressive electronic music lineup for its upcoming 2027 edition, taking place at Grand Prix Plaza in Las Vegas on 23–24 January. Headlining the two day event are internationally recognised DJs and producers David Guetta, John Summit, FISHER and Marshmello, alongside Alison Wonderland, SOFI TUKKER, Korolova and HoneyLuv. Held in conjunction with the College Football Playoff National Championship, the festival will offer free admission to attendees of all ages, with registration information expected through the official CFP app. The event follows a successful 2026 edition in Miami Beach, which attracted more than 55,000 attendees across two days and featured performances from Calvin Harris, John Summit and XANDRA.

Spanning house, techno, bass and mainstream electronic music, the festival’s programme brings together a diverse selection of international performers. Saturday, 23 January, will feature David Guetta, Marshmello, Alison Wonderland, HoneyLuv and Girl Math, delivering a combination of festival pumping electronic sounds, bass heavy productions and house music. The following day, Sunday, 24 January, welcomes John Summit, FISHER, SOFI TUKKER, Korolova and Skilah. From the driving house rhythms associated with Summit and FISHER to Korolova’s melodic techno influences and SOFI TUKKER’s blend of electronic production and live vocals, the lineup highlights a broad spectrum of contemporary dance music. The announcement also marks David Guetta’s debut at Playoff Playlist Live, while John Summit returns following his appearance at the previous edition.

The upcoming festival will transform Grand Prix Plaza, home to the Las Vegas Grand Prix Pit Building, into a live music destination ahead of the championship game. Situated less than a mile from the Las Vegas Strip, the venue occupies a 39-acre complex associated with the city’s Formula 1 racing events. Gates will open at 3 p.m. PT on both festival days, with Robert ‘Bojo’ Ackah and Alexis Nunes hosting, while local DJ Joe Green provides music between performances. The celebrations will continue with the College Football Playoff National Championship at Allegiant Stadium on 25 January, alongside additional fan experiences throughout the city. With an entirely electronic lineup and complimentary admission, AT&T Playoff Playlist Live 2027 brings a major dance music experience to one of Las Vegas’ biggest sporting weekends.

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