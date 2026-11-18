Anjunadeep Explorations has announced its first wave of artists for the 2027 edition, returning to the coastal village of Dhërmi, Albania, from 10–15 June. Hosted by Anjunadeep, the influential electronic music label founded by Above & Beyond and James Grant, the festival has become a sought after destination for melodic house and progressive electronic music enthusiasts. This year’s announcement welcomes the return of label favourites YOTTO, Tinlicker, James Grant and Jody Wisternoff, with Tinlicker confirmed for a DJ set and YOTTO returning after several years away from the event.

The 2027 lineup introduces a diverse selection of established performers and emerging talent, including Blake.08, Because of Art, Catching Flies, Rezident, Romain Garcia and Maty Owl. Additional highlights include Eelke Kleijn, NASAYA (live), Maze 28, Nordfold, Braga Circuit and Carina Lawrence, who will make her Dhërmi debut following an appearance at Anjunadeep Open Air London. Across six days, attendees can expect everything from melodic house and atmospheric downtempo selections to extended sunrise performances and exclusive back to back sets, showcasing the label’s evolving musical direction.

Set against the Ionian coastline, Anjunadeep Explorations combines electronic music with a boutique holiday experience, featuring beachfront stages, intimate poolside gatherings and late night performances beneath the stars. Beyond the music, festival goers can participate in daily yoga sessions, wellness activities and explore the region’s local cuisine. With Super Early Bird packages already sold out, the next ticket sale opens on Wednesday, 18 November 2026, at 12 p.m., offering fans another opportunity to experience the six day gathering along Albania’s picturesque coastline.

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