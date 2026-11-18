Charlotte de Witte is set to return to Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California, bringing her acclaimed audiovisual production, ‘The Resistance’, to American audiences for the first time. Scheduled for 10 and 17 April 2027, the performances follow her celebrated ‘Overdrive’ appearance at Coachella in 2024, which helped strengthen techno’s presence at the festival. The Belgian DJ and producer, recognised for her driving techno sound and influential KNTXT imprint, previously presented an XXL edition of ‘The Resistance’ at Belgium’s Rock Werchter, attracting an audience of approximately 40,000 people.

More than a conventional DJ performance, ‘The Resistance’ combines Charlotte de Witte’s relentless techno productions with stimulating visuals and an immersive stage concept. Rooted in the principles of underground club culture, the show explores themes of unity, creative freedom and collective expression, celebrating the communities that continue to shape electronic music. Its upcoming American debut will introduce Coachella audiences to an experience that extends beyond the dancefloor, combining powerful sonic arrangements with striking visual storytelling.

Coachella 2027 will also feature a strong selection of techno artists, including Amelie Lens and Sara Landry, who will reunite for a special B2B performance following their 2025 B3B appearance alongside Indira Paganotto. Additional acts include Underworld, KI/KI, Solomun, Mathame, Brutalismus 3000 and underscores, reflecting the festival’s growing commitment to underground electronic music. With ‘The Resistance’ making its US debut across both Saturdays, Charlotte de Witte is set to deliver one of the festival’s most anticipated techno performances.

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