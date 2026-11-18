Mau P has announced a milestone performance at Madison Square Garden in New York City, scheduled for 6 March 2027. The Dutch producer, who has rapidly established himself in the international house music scene, will take control of the decks for the entire evening, marking what is being billed as the venue’s first open to close performance by a solo DJ. Announced on 16 November, the show highlights his remarkable career progression, having performed for approximately 800 people in New York just three years earlier. Known for his distinctive tech house productions and releases including ‘Drugs From Amsterdam’ and ‘Just A Little Bit More’, Mau P continues to establish his presence on major international stages.

The upcoming Madison Square Garden performance will allow Mau P to explore his signature house sound through an extended, uninterrupted set. Unlike conventional festival appearances, the open to close format offers greater creative freedom, allowing the producer to develop a musical journey throughout the evening. The announcement comes ahead of his anticipated debut album, ‘Generation Rebrand’, expected in spring 2027, although an official release date remains unconfirmed. The project follows the launch of his independent imprint, Baddest Behavior Records, and the success of ‘Just A Little Bit More’, which reached the Top 5 on the US Dance Airplay chart.

Sharing the announcement on social media, Mau P reflected on his rapid rise, joking that he had ‘worked just a little’ before securing a performance at one of the world’s most recognisable venues. The show forms part of his extensive 2027 touring schedule, beginning with BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on 30 January, followed by Boston’s Roadrunner on 7 May, Chicago’s Navy Pier on 8 May and Toronto’s Woodbine Park on 12 June. He is also scheduled to appear at Ultra Miami and Time Warp. Tickets for the Madison Square Garden performance will be available through a presale on 19 November, ahead of the general sale on 20 November.

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