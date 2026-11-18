Lightning in a Bottle (LIB) has announced its 2027 lineup, returning to Buena Vista Lake in Southern California over Memorial Day Weekend. Organised by independent event collective Do LaB, the five day festival has established itself through its diverse musical programming, immersive art installations and community driven experiences. Following its first sold out edition in nearly a decade in 2026, the upcoming event welcomes French electronic duo Justice, performing a DJ set, alongside British collective Jungle, who will deliver a full live band performance. Additional headliners include Basement Jaxx, Pretty Lights, SOFI TUKKER, Amelie Lens, RL Grime and Whethan.

The 2027 programme spans house, techno, bass and drum and bass, bringing together established names and emerging artists across multiple stages. House music highlights include Honey Dijon, Carlita, Chloé Caillet, DJ Minx and Eliza Rose, while Digital Mystikz, Andy C, Hybrid Minds, Distinct Motive and SIPPY represent the festival’s bass driven selections. Additional performances from The Glitch Mob, Dirtwire, HAAi, X CLUB., Leon Vynehall and DJ_Dave further expand the lineup, offering audiences an eclectic mix of underground sounds and contemporary electronic music.

Beyond its musical offerings, Lightning in a Bottle continues to incorporate interactive art, wellness activities and educational experiences throughout its festival grounds. Performances will take place across signature stages including Lightning, Woogie, Thunder, The Stacks, The Junkyard and The Grand Artique, each contributing to the event’s distinctive atmosphere. Attendees can also explore installations created from repurposed materials, participate in yoga and movement sessions, and attend creative workshops at The Compass cultural hub. Three day and five day passes, alongside camping, RV and VIP packages, are available for the 2027 edition.

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