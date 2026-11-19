Armin van Buuren has announced three exclusive performances at SugarFactory in Amsterdam, bringing his acclaimed PIANO project to the stage in celebration of his upcoming 50th birthday. The five time DJ Mag Top 100 DJs winner, internationally recognised for his contributions to trance music and his long standing A State of Trance radio show, will be joined by the Hydra Quartet and Geronimo Snijtsheuvel for a series of 90-minute concerts. The announcement follows the success of his 15 track instrumental album, PIANO, which earned the prestigious Edison Publieksprijs Klassiek award in October 2026.

Departing from his signature electronic productions, PIANO explores a more intimate side of Armin van Buuren’s musical identity through delicate compositions and classical arrangements. Stripping away the driving rhythms, synthesizers and euphoric drops associated with his trance sound, the project places greater emphasis on expressive piano melodies and acoustic instrumentation. Accompanied by live strings, the upcoming performances will offer audiences a different perspective on the producer’s artistry, allowing the music to unfold in a more personal and intimate setting.

Reflecting on the project, van Buuren previously acknowledged that PIANO was an unexpected creative direction, describing it as something many fans ‘didn’t see coming’. The Amsterdam concerts will take place on Friday, 11 December at 8:30 PM, followed by two performances on Saturday, 12 December at 3 PM and 8:30 PM. Emphasising the intimate nature of the shows, the producer has promised ‘nothing too big or extravagant’, allowing the piano compositions themselves to remain the central focus. Tickets start at €80, offering fans a rare opportunity to experience the Dutch artist beyond his familiar festival performances.

For tickets and further information visit Armin van Buuren’s Instagram here:

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