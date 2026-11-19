Glastonbury Festival has revealed its first wave of performers for 2027, marking its return to Worthy Farm in Somerset, England, following a break in 2026. Established in 1970, the renowned British festival has become one of the world’s most celebrated live music events, bringing together influential artists across electronic, rock, pop and alternative music. The upcoming edition will see German electronic pioneers Kraftwerk make their Glastonbury debut, alongside established acts Underworld, Massive Attack and The xx. Meanwhile, Sam Fender, Harry Styles and Billie Eilish will headline the iconic Pyramid Stage across Friday, Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

The 2027 lineup showcases an extensive selection of electronic and alternative talent, including Primal Scream, Nia Archives, Little Simz, Mike D of the Beastie Boys and Cher. Particularly significant is Kraftwerk’s long awaited appearance, following the recent 50th anniversary reissue of their influential album ‘Radio-Activity’. With Underworld’s driving electronic productions, Massive Attack’s atmospheric trip-hop sound and Nia Archives’ contemporary jungle influences, the festival promises a diverse musical programme spanning generations and genres. Further artist announcements are expected in the coming months.

The five day gathering will take place from Wednesday, 23 June, to Sunday, 27 June 2027, welcoming audiences back to the festival’s renowned stages and expansive grounds. Tickets have already sold out, with standard admission increasing to £408, compared with £378.50 in 2025, marking the first time Glastonbury prices have exceeded £400. Despite rising costs, demand remains strong as the festival prepares for its first edition in two years. With an impressive initial lineup and additional performers still to be revealed, Glastonbury 2027 is shaping up to be a major event on the international festival calendar.

For further lineup announcements visit Glastonbury’s Instagram here:

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