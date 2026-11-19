Kid Cudi has announced his upcoming electronic album, ‘Visions in the Night’, scheduled for release on 10 December 2026 under his RAGER alias. The Grammy Award winning American rapper, singer and producer, born Scott Mescudi, has built an influential career through his distinctive fusion of hip-hop, alternative music and experimental production. The RAGER identity draws inspiration from his alter ego, Mr. Rager, introduced through his 2010 sophomore album, ‘Man on the Moon II: The Legend of Mr. Rager’. The forthcoming release marks another creative departure for Cudi as he turns his attention towards underground dance music.

Created over just two days in Paris, ‘Visions in the Night’ is an entirely instrumental project that places Kid Cudi’s electronic production at the forefront. Moving away from his familiar vocal driven compositions, the album will feature a collection of dance oriented beats, offering listeners an opportunity to experience his production without the accompaniment of lyrics. Although specific musical influences and a complete tracklist have yet to be revealed, the project reflects his growing interest in rave culture and electronic music’s underground community.

Alongside the album announcement, Kid Cudi revealed plans to host a rave in Downtown Los Angeles, where he intends to premiere the new material through a live performance. Sharing his excitement on social media, the artist described the upcoming event as ‘Pure rage and madness’, teasing potential surprise guests and an atmosphere centred around collective expression and dancing. While an official date and venue remain unconfirmed, the event will introduce audiences to his RAGER project in a live setting. With ‘Visions in the Night’ approaching its December release, Cudi is preparing to explore a different dimension of his musical identity.



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