RÜFÜS DU SOL have announced a collaboration with Academy Award winning composer Hans Zimmer, unveiling a new interpretation of their celebrated single ‘Innerbloom’. Comprising Tyrone Lindqvist, Jon George and James Hunt, the Australian trio have earned international recognition for their fusion of melodic house, atmospheric production and emotionally driven songwriting. Meanwhile, Zimmer, renowned for his work on films including Interstellar, Inception and Dune, brings his cinematic expertise to the project. Titled ‘Innerbloom XI’, the release arrives on 20 November 2026, marking the original track’s 11th anniversary.

Originally released on 20 November 2015 as the third single from their sophomore album, ‘Bloom’, ‘Innerbloom’ has become one of the trio’s most recognisable compositions, earning platinum certification in Australia. Spanning approximately nine minutes, the track combines evolving synthesizers, layered melodies and expressive vocals, gradually building towards an expansive electronic climax. The upcoming collaboration promises a fresh perspective on the original, bringing together Zimmer’s cinematic approach and RÜFÜS DU SOL’s atmospheric electronic sound, although details of the new arrangement remain undisclosed.

Confirming the release on Instagram, RÜFÜS DU SOL shared: ‘Innerbloom XI. Our collaboration with Hans Zimmer. Coming Nov 20’. The announcement attracted considerable attention, accumulating more than 150,000 likes as fans anticipated the reinterpretation of the beloved track. Arriving amid a successful period of international touring for the Australian trio, ‘Innerbloom XI’ celebrates the enduring influence of the original while introducing an exciting collaboration between electronic music and cinematic composition.

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