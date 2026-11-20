British electronic trio Above & Beyond, comprising Jono Grant, Tony McGuinness and Paavo Siljamäki, are preparing to deliver their first ever ‘Anjunabeats Classics’ set at Dreamstate SoCal on 21 November 2026. Since establishing Anjunabeats in 2000, the trio have transformed their independent imprint into one of the most influential labels in trance and progressive electronic music. With thousands of releases spanning more than two decades, the label has played a significant role in introducing emerging producers and defining the genre’s evolving sound.

Departing from their usual festival performances, Above & Beyond will dedicate their entire set to revisiting the early catalogue of Anjunabeats, highlighting the records that established the label’s musical identity. The retrospective promises a return to the melodic arrangements, euphoric breakdowns and driving trance rhythms associated with its formative years. For longtime listeners, the performance offers an opportunity to revisit influential releases, while newer audiences can discover the foundations of the trio’s enduring legacy.

The highly anticipated performance will take place at Dreamstate SoCal, one of North America’s leading trance focused festivals, alongside an extensive lineup featuring Infected Mushroom, Dash Berlin, Solarstone and MarLo. Marking a significant moment in the label’s history, the exclusive set celebrates the musical contributions that have shaped Anjunabeats and its global community for more than 25 years. Fans can experience the special performance on Saturday, 21 November 2026, with tickets available through the festival’s official website.

Find out more on Above & Beyond’s Instagram here:

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