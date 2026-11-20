Grammy nominated DJ and producer Steve Aoki has secured his first Billboard Dance Airplay No. 1 with ‘Gravity’, his collaboration with Ely Oaks and SACHA. The American electronic music heavyweight, who founded Dim Mak Records in 1996, has accumulated nine top 10 entries on the chart since his 2010 debut with ‘I’m in the House’. His previous highest position came in 2025, when ‘I’m Going Out’, alongside Sam Feldt and Xandra, reached No. 2.

Released in July through Dim Mak Records, ‘Gravity’ climbed to the top of the chart dated 21 November 2026, following a 20% increase in US dance radio airplay during the November 6–12 tracking period. The collaboration also represents Ely Oaks’ first No. 1 on the ranking, while SACHA celebrates her second following ‘Set Me Free’ with Armin van Buuren earlier this year. For Aoki’s label, the achievement marks its second Dance Airplay chart topper, following Aviella’s ‘Tell Me What You’re Thinking’ in 2021.

Celebrating the milestone on Instagram, Aoki expressed his gratitude to his collaborators, DJs and radio stations, reflecting on how meaningful the achievement remains after years in the industry. The success follows another major chart accomplishment in August 2026, when ‘YAPAQUE’, his collaboration with Farruko and Greeicy, topped both the Billboard Latin Airplay and Latin Rhythm Airplay charts. With ‘Gravity’ reaching the summit, Aoki adds another significant achievement to his extensive electronic music career.

Listen to ‘Gravity’ here:

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