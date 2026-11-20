One of Europe’s leading electronic music festivals, UNTOLD, has unveiled the first performers for its 12th edition, taking place from 5–8 August 2027 in Cluj-Napoca, Romania. Since its establishment, the festival has attracted major international acts, including Post Malone, Sting, Lenny Kravitz and Metro Boomin. Its 2026 edition welcomed over 500,000 attendees across nine stages, reinforcing its position as a major destination on the European festival circuit.

Introducing its new ‘UNTOLD STAR’ theme, the 2027 edition will feature a diverse selection of artists spanning electronic dance music, techno and international pop. DJ Snake and Timmy Trumpet bring their festival ready electronic sound, while Boris Brejcha and Holy Priest represent the event’s underground techno offering. Japanese DJ ¥ØU$UK€ ¥UK1MAT$U will also make his UNTOLD debut, joining Pitbull, who is set to deliver his first Romanian festival performance as the event’s inaugural announced headliner.

The announcement follows a remarkable year for Pitbull, who recently achieved a Guinness World Record after 22,141 fans gathered in London wearing bald caps inspired by his signature appearance. With additional performers expected to be revealed in the coming months, UNTOLD 2027 is preparing another extravagant celebration of international music and festival culture. Four day passes are currently available, giving fans the opportunity to secure their place at next summer’s event.

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