Micah Martin brings his rock influences and electronic music background together on his new album, ‘All I Need’, released today, 20 November, via Create Music Group. Beginning his career as the frontman of The Zealots in 2014, Martin established his roots in alternative rock, sharing stages with I Prevail, Memphis May Fire and Drowning Pool before the band disbanded in 2020. He later developed a presence in electronic music, collaborating with artists including SLANDER, Zomboy, Kayzo, PhaseOne and Sub Zero Project. His career has taken him to major venues and festivals such as Red Rocks, EDC Las Vegas, Lost Lands and The Gorge. Beyond his performances, Martin has also become a familiar voice on Insomniac Radio, hosting its bass focused IMPACT channel and BASSRUSH Radio.

‘All I Need’ brings together the intensity of alternative rock with the heavier elements of electronic bass music, drawing on Martin’s experience across both genres. Featuring live band recordings produced by Kevin Thrasher of Escape the Fate, the album combines guitar driven arrangements and expressive vocals with powerful electronic production. Written over several years, the project explores personal struggles surrounding anxiety, heartbreak and self doubt, while highlighting the importance of human connection during difficult periods. The record reflects Martin’s musical journey, balancing the emotional songwriting of his rock background with the dynamic energy of contemporary bass music.

Describing the creative direction behind ‘All I Need’, Martin says the album sounds ‘like Bring Me The Horizon and blink-182 had a baby… and that baby was raised at EDC Las Vegas’. The release follows a period of continued growth for the artist, including supporting RIOT on their 2025 The Machine Tour and yetep during his 2026 album tour. He has also made his headline New York City debut at Brooklyn Meadows and performed at Escapade Music Festival in Canada. Building on his earlier self-titled rock EP, which featured AJ of The Dangerous Summer and TJ Minor, ‘All I Need’ marks another chapter in Martin’s development as a solo artist, bringing his musical influences together through a deeply personal collection of songs.

Listen to ‘All I Need’ here:

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