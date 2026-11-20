Electronic music producer Ookay has teamed up with pop singer-songwriter Noël Tsoukalas for his latest single ‘bymyside’, which arrives today, November 20, 2026. The release continues the rollout toward Ookay’s upcoming third studio album, case sensitive, which is currently planned for announcement in February / March 2027.

Opening with melodic keyboard arrangements, ‘bymyside’ quickly builds around powerful, emotional vocals, upbeat percussion and layered vocal echoes. The production gradually develops into an expansive electronic sound, bringing together nostalgic melodies and romantic songwriting with a euphoric finish. Describing the track as a personal “labour of love”, Ookay has shared that the song has been close to his heart for a long time.

Noël Tsoukalas is a pop singer-songwriter known for her emotionally driven songwriting and storytelling. She gained wider recognition on Season 21 of American Idol, where she earned a golden ticket and three yeses from judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. With over one million streams across major platforms, Noël has continued to develop her independent music career, releasing projects that explore themes of love, heartbreak, healing and self-discovery.

Following his previous single ‘When I Had U’ with Notelle, ‘bymyside’ offers another preview of case sensitive, continuing Ookay’s exploration of emotionally driven electronic music ahead of his forthcoming third studio album.

Listen to ‘bymyside’ below, available to stream via PLAYY. Music:



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