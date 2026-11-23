Decadence Arizona, the annual electronic music festival organised by Relentless Beats, has announced the final performers for its 2026 edition, taking place on 30–31 December at Phoenix Raceway. Returning for its 12th year, the festival will welcome 39 artists under its Sands of Eternity theme. The latest announcement introduces nine additional acts, led by Gorgon City, Steve Aoki, Coone and Azzecca, alongside local talent Cece, Donk, Felix Mün, Randy Perez and ZUZE, completing the festival’s diverse electronic music programme.

The opening day, 30 December, will feature a strong selection of house, techno and bass music, with performances from Chris Lake, Eli Brown, Sosa, I Hate Models and RØZ. Fans can also expect a back to back set from Max Dean and Luke Dean, alongside Wankdat, the collaborative project between Crankdat and Wooli, as well as SLANDER and The Masquerade. On New Year’s Eve, the festival will shift between bass heavy productions and melodic electronic sounds, featuring ISOxo, Levity, LYNY, Zomboy, KETTAMA, Beltran and BUNT., with Disclosure delivering a special countdown performance.

With its completed lineup, Decadence Arizona prepares to close out 2026 with two nights of electronic music spanning house, techno, dubstep and trap. The festival continues to bring together internationally recognised performers and emerging regional artists for one of Arizona’s major year end celebrations. Single day and two day tickets are currently available across GA, GA+, VIP and Platinum categories, with two-day passes starting at $339.99. Single day admission begins at $189.99 for 30 December and $210 for New Year’s Eve.

Further information available on Decadence Arizona’s Instagram here:

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