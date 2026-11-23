French electronic duo Justice, comprising Gaspard Augé and Xavier de Rosnay, have joined forces with Canadian singer and songwriter The Weeknd for their latest collaboration, ‘My Only Vice’. Known for their distinctive blend of electronic, rock and disco influences, Justice have composed and executive produced the original score for Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto VI, which launched on 19 November 2026. The collaboration marks their second official release together, following ‘Wake Me Up’ from The Weeknd’s 2025 album, Hurry Up Tomorrow.

Featured in the game’s official credits, ‘My Only Vice’ lists The Weeknd, also known as Abel Tesfaye, alongside both Justice members as co-writers. Rather than appearing on the game’s radio stations, the track forms part of its cinematic score, with an official release scheduled for 11 December through Ed Banger and Because Music. The forthcoming soundtrack also features ‘Flower in a Hurricane’ with Tame Impala, SZA and King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, alongside collaborations with Gesaffelstein and Michael McDonald.

The soundtrack represents another major creative venture for Justice, extending their electronic production into the world of video game composition. Additional contributions include ‘The Night’s Coming’, an unreleased track credited to Djo, the musical project of actor and musician Joe Keery. Meanwhile, The Weeknd’s 2013 single ‘Wanderlust’ also appears on the game’s radio stations. With Justice additionally set to headline GTA VI: The Festival in Miami, the project connects electronic music, contemporary pop and gaming culture on an international scale.

Listen to the trailer of ‘My Only Vice’ here:

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