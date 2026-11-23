Jeff Mills, a pioneering figure in Detroit techno and founder of Axis Records, has released ‘The Forbidden Planet’, the second album from his improvisational project Tomorrow Comes The Harvest. The collective features Jean-Phi Dary and Prabhu Edouard, with additional contributions from Rasheeda Ali. Originally established through Mills‘ creative partnership with late Afrobeat legend Tony Allen, the project explores the relationship between electronic production, live instrumentation and spontaneous musical expression.

Spanning 12 tracks, ‘The Forbidden Planet’ combines electronic textures, intricate percussion and acoustic instrumentation to create evolving sonic arrangements. Developed over nearly two years, the album was recorded across several renowned studios, including Criteria Studios in Miami, Soda Sound and Studio Ferber in Paris. Rather than following conventional song structures, the compositions unfold through improvisation, with rhythmic patterns and melodic ideas continuously developing into new musical directions.

The album builds on the collective’s experimental foundations, drawing inspiration from the musical exchange between Mills and Allen, whose shared interest in rhythm and improvisation helped shape the project’s identity. Its release follows Mills’ recent ‘Gamma Rays’ EP, which featured four previously unreleased recordings from the 1990s. Released through Axis Records under catalogue number AX127, ‘The Forbidden Planet’ is available digitally, on double vinyl and as a CD/DVD edition, offering listeners another exploration of the collective’s boundary crossing approach to electronic music.

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