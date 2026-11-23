American bass music producers Subtronics and Crankdat have joined forces for their latest single, ‘B.O.B.’, released on 20 November 2026 through Cyclops Recordings. Founded by Subtronics in 2020, the label has become an outlet for his distinctive approach to bass music. Both artists have established themselves within the international dubstep scene, with Subtronics making his debut appearances at Coachella and Tomorrowland in 2026, while Crankdat celebrated five consecutive sold out performances at Los Angeles’ Shrine Expo Hall.

Built around aggressive basslines, distorted synths and explosive drops, ‘B.O.B.’ combines the producers’ signature styles into a high impact dubstep release. The collaboration follows Crankdat’s remix of Subtronics’ ‘Eyes Cut Deeper’ earlier this year, marking their first original production together. Fans first experienced the track during Crankdat’s sold out Shrine residency, where Subtronics made an unexpected appearance to premiere the unreleased single.

The release arrives ahead of the duo’s upcoming back to back performance at Cyclops Cove in South Florida, alongside artists including Seven Lions, Getter, RL Grime and TroyBoi. Both producers have enjoyed significant milestones throughout 2026, with Subtronics concluding his six year Cyclops Rocks series at Red Rocks Amphitheatre and reuniting with GRiZ for GRIZTRONICS Gorge. Meanwhile, Crankdat made his headline debut at the Tacoma Dome, performed at Ultra Miami and Coachella, and sold out two nights at Brooklyn Storehouse, further strengthening his presence on the global bass music circuit.

Listen to ‘B.O.B.’ here:

Follow Subtronics:

Instagram – TikTok – X – Facebook – Spotify – YouTube

Follow Crankdat:

Instagram – TikTok – X – Facebook – Spotify – YouTube