Balancing a career as a construction entrepreneur with his passion for electronic music production, KEPA draws inspiration from the contrasting elements of his everyday life. Incorporating Afro house influences, rhythmic dance grooves and melodic pop hooks, the producer has developed a sound centred on positivity, escapism and human connection. His creative approach is shaped by the desire to evoke warmth and optimism amid the colder seasons.

On ‘Stay With Me Tonight’, KEPA pairs pulsating house rhythms with luminous melodies and emotive vocals, creating a production that balances dancefloor euphoria with a subtle sense of yearning. Initially inspired by a vocal sample that evoked memories of summer evenings, the single captures the emotional complexity of fleeting experiences. Its infectious rhythms and melodic sensibility translate feelings of freedom, intimacy and nostalgia into an uplifting dance pop display.

Reflecting on the inspiration behind the release, KEPA shares: ‘For me, ‘Stay with Me Tonight’ is about wanting a moment with someone to last a little longer. It captures that bittersweet feeling when you’re happy, completely present, but already know you’ll miss it’. Through its interplay of euphoric production and sentimental undertones, the single serves as a reminder to embrace the present and cherish the moments that leave a lasting impression.

Listen to KEPA’s ‘Stay With Me Tonight’ here:

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